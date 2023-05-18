FoodFood News

Cold cuts recalled in Ontario due to undeclared food allergen

May 18 2023, 4:55 pm
If you’re a charcuterie lover, you might want to double-check that you haven’t picked up a certain brand of recently recalled cold cuts.

Health Canada issued a recall on Thursday for San Daniele and Mastro brand mortadella due to “undeclared pistachio.”

According to the department, the recalled products were sold in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, and Nova Scotia.

Six products from the two brands with varying weights, expiry dates, and codes were part of the nationwide recall.

recall ontario

The recalled products (Health Canada)

Health Canada is warning retailers not to use, sell, serve, or distribute the affected product.

This isn’t the first time Health Canada has recalled products from the brands. Back in August 2022, the department recalled a Mastro San Daniele charcuterie trio, including prosciutto cotto, capocollo, and mortadella, due to undeclared milk.

