Here’s our ultimate list of the best beaches in Toronto to BBQ at this summer

With summer right around the corner and its high temperatures already upon us, we've compiled the ultimate list of the best places to barbecue next to the tides, along with some tips to elevate your grill game.

From finding the perfect spot by the lake to picking the best bun for your BBQ creations, we've got you covered on locations.

Wasaga is known by all in The Six to be gorgeous, with its truly stunning sunsets. As the longest freshwater beach in the world — yes, the world — there’s tons of space here for chilling, grilling, and beyond. The expansive shore offers multiple picnic shelters, a boat launch, hiking, biking, fishing, and even space for kite surfing — the sky’s the limit here between burgers.

With how busy the beaches in Toronto get, it can be worth it to catch the quick ferry over to Toronto Island Park for some extra seclusion. Ward’s Island Beach on Toronto Island Park gives you exactly that — it’s by no means a secret spot, but it’s absolutely gorgeous and you feel removed from the city’s bustle.

Compared to Centre Island, where Ward’s lacks amenities it makes up for in extra calm and quiet. With views of the bright blue water, boats anchored along harbours, and the Toronto Skyline, this is an ideal spot for a day of sand, swim, and of course — grilling.

Right along Lakeshore Boulevard, Woodbine is an accessible spot that offers all a good city beach should — volleyball nets, plentiful picnic spots, beach showers, and abundant space to swim and sunbathe.

What might be one of the most photogenic beach areas in Toronto, Scarborough Bluffs contains various parks all optimal for a day of barbequing. From Bluffer’s Park & Beach, you have awesome views of the lake in front of you while grilling, with the dramatic bluffs right nearby. This spot is definitely a classic for Torontonians and a must-grill-at location.

If you’re ready to get cooking outside, here’s a friendly reminder that the City of Toronto requires a permit to BBQ in specified circumstances. Once you’re finished for the day, kindly remember to do a full clean-up after you’re finished, and not to BBQ on the actual sandy part of the beach areas — stick to those nice grassy spots.

