Diners at Mississauga bar and restaurant urged to get tested for COVID-19
Aug 18 2021, 8:12 am
All guests who visited a Mississauga bar and restaurant over the past two weekends have been urged to seek COVID-19 testing immediately.
Peel Public Health warned residents Wednesday that they may have been exposed to COVID-19 at &Company Resto Bar at 295 Enfield Place on August 6 to 8 and again on August 13 to 15.
Fully vaccinated individuals are urged to seek testing as well.
“Individuals who live outside Peel should contact their local public health unit for details on testing close to home. If symptoms develop, individuals should self-isolate away from others,” the health authority said.
The bar has also been ordered to close until further notice.