Circle K is closing a Toronto location due to "too many security issues"

A Circle K in Toronto is closing due to “too many security issues,” and members of the community have mixed feelings.

The convenience store chain with locations all across North America is a hub for snacks and essentials — and, my personal favourite, $2 iced coffee — whenever you need them. But for the St. Clair and Oakwood location, it’s apparently also a hub for trouble.

A member of the Oakwood Village community Facebook Group sparked up conversation when they made a post revealing that the neighbourhood Circle K will be closing due to the challenges surrounding managing that location.

“The manager said it was because of too many security issues and that corporate basically gave up trying to manage a location at that corner,” writes the member who broke the news.

But not all members of the community are quite as disappointed.

“Are we sad to lose a Circle K?” reads one comment, while another suggests that a Shoppers Drug Mart or other significant store could move into the vacant space.

Others, still, are simply disappointed to see a business in the community go.

“I’d rather have a Circle K than another vacant/boarded up storefront,” says one community member, voicing their concern for the wellbeing of the community’s local businesses.

It’s unclear as to what the specific security issues the location faces are, with some members of the community suggesting the convenience store was the victim of frequent robberies, and others saying that students causing chaos are the culprits.

The last day that the Circle K location at 948 St Clair Avenue West will be in business is Sunday, January 28.

Circle K operates 43 locations across the city, so you can still get your midnight snacks if and when you need to.