Canadian steakhouse chain Chop Steakhouse is officially moving into Toronto, with its first official location in the city set to open later this year.

Hungry finance bros are about to get an exciting addition to the food landscape in the Financial District with the latest announcement that Chop Steakhouse will be opening a new Toronto location this year.

The restaurant, which has locations in Woodbridge, Mississauga and Oakville, will be taking over a space at 181 University, near the corner of University and Adelaide.

The location has had a fruitful past, having been home to The Merchant, which closed in 2020, for five years, and Fionn McCool’s prior to that.

While an official opening date has yet to be confirmed, a representative from Chop Steakhouse confirmed to blogTO that it’ll be coming sometime in Fall 2024.

Luckily, there are plenty of other steakhouses in the city you can dine at while you wait for the finishing touches at Chop to be completed — like the recently opened Blue Bovine Steakhouse and Sushi Bar in Union Station.