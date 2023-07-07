A Vietnamese restaurant in Toronto is permanently closing its doors after just two years in the business.

Choi Restaurant, located at 633 Silver Star Boulevard in Scarborough, specializes in Vietnamese street eats and offers an extensive menu full of hotpot, pho, cocktails, and affordable daily specials.

In a heartbreaking announcement to customers, the business revealed that it would be permanently departing from the neighbourhood.

“With a heavy heart, we must share this bittersweet news,” the post reads.

“After two incredible years of serving delicious meals, creating unforgettable memories, and making amazing friends, we have made the difficult decision to permanently close Choi,” the announcement continues.

“It’s been an extraordinary and eye-opening journey, filled with laughter, meaningful conversations, and mouthwatering culinary experiences. Thank you so much to each and everyone of you for supporting us and being a part of our passion for Vietnamese cuisine.”

The comments were immediately flooded with heartbroken and crying emojis from loyal customers.

“I hope you come back at another location,” one person wrote.

Choi’s last day of operation will be on Sunday, July 9.