Roman holiday: You can fly from Toronto to Italy for just $178 roundtrip

If you’ve been dreaming about that vacation in Rome, it might be time to make that dream come true. According to YYZ Deals, you can fly roundtrip from Toronto to Rome for just $178 including taxes.

The catch: you’ll have to travel by next month.

So if you’re the type who loves spontaneity (and happen to have enough vacation days saved up), then here’s how to find these flights.

Go to the Air Transat website and search for a flight from Toronto to Rome.

Look for the cheapest dates in May and select flights that range from $86 to $92.

Some flights are nonstop, while others have layovers. Also, you’ll have to pay extra for a checked bag but for that price, we’re not complaining.

Make sure to book ASAP because this deal definitely won’t be available for very long.