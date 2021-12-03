Here are the cheapest apartment rentals available in Toronto right now

We all know that Toronto has some incredibly over-the-top luxury apartment rentals with lavish finishings and high-end amenities that anyone would daydream of living in. But how about the apartments on the complete opposite end of the price spectrum?

As you might have guessed, they look a little different. But they’re probably better than most renters might think. At a lower price point, you’re largely left with basement units, but if you don’t mind having smaller windows, they can be a great deal.

Here are the five cheapest apartment rentals available in Toronto right now, rounded up courtesy of Zoocasa.

Studio unit

One bathroom

No parking

Private entrance, close to public transit

One-bedroom

One bathroom

No parking

Close to Lawrence Plaza and Lawrence West Subway Station

One-bedroom

One bathroom

One parking spot

Close to public transit and shopping centre

One-bedroom

One bathroom

One parking spot

Recently updated unit, stainless steel appliances, close to Highway 401 and DVP