Here are the cheapest apartment rentals available in Toronto right now
Dec 3 2021, 9:41 pm
We all know that Toronto has some incredibly over-the-top luxury apartment rentals with lavish finishings and high-end amenities that anyone would daydream of living in. But how about the apartments on the complete opposite end of the price spectrum?
As you might have guessed, they look a little different. But they’re probably better than most renters might think. At a lower price point, you’re largely left with basement units, but if you don’t mind having smaller windows, they can be a great deal.
Here are the five cheapest apartment rentals available in Toronto right now, rounded up courtesy of Zoocasa.
33 Alexis Boulevard – $850
- Studio unit
- One bathroom
- No parking
- Private entrance, close to public transit
146 Fairholme Avenue – $1,000
- One-bedroom
- One bathroom
- No parking
- Close to Lawrence Plaza and Lawrence West Subway Station
16 Roberta Drive – $1,195
- One-bedroom
- One bathroom
- One parking spot
- Close to public transit and shopping centre
148 Lynedock Crescent – $1,199
- One-bedroom
- One bathroom
- One parking spot
- Recently updated unit, stainless steel appliances, close to Highway 401 and DVP
2819 St Claire East Avenue – $1,200
- One-bedroom
- One bathroom
- No parking
- High ceilings, in-unit laundry