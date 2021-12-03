Real EstateToronto HomesUrbanized

Here are the cheapest apartment rentals available in Toronto right now

Laura Hanrahan
Dec 3 2021, 9:41 pm
Highgate Property Investments Brokerage Inc.

We all know that Toronto has some incredibly over-the-top luxury apartment rentals with lavish finishings and high-end amenities that anyone would daydream of living in. But how about the apartments on the complete opposite end of the price spectrum?

As you might have guessed, they look a little different. But they’re probably better than most renters might think. At a lower price point, you’re largely left with basement units, but if you don’t mind having smaller windows, they can be a great deal.

Here are the five cheapest apartment rentals available in Toronto right now, rounded up courtesy of Zoocasa.

33 Alexis Boulevard – $850

Desire More Realty Inc.

  • Studio unit
  • One bathroom
  • No parking
  • Private entrance, close to public transit

146 Fairholme Avenue – $1,000

toronto cheapest apartment rentals

Adenat Real Estate Ltd.

  • One-bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • No parking
  • Close to Lawrence Plaza and Lawrence West Subway Station

16 Roberta Drive – $1,195

toronto apartment rentals cheapest

David Eichorn Realty Ltd.

  • One-bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • One parking spot
  • Close to public transit and shopping centre

148 Lynedock Crescent – $1,199

toronto cheapest rentals

Highgate Property Investments Brokerage Inc.

  • One-bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • One parking spot
  • Recently updated unit, stainless steel appliances, close to Highway 401 and DVP

2819 St Claire East Avenue – $1,200

Royal LePage Signature Susan Gucci Realty

  • One-bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • No parking
  • High ceilings, in-unit laundry

