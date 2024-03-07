FoodNews

"Charred" rotisserie chicken restaurant destroyed in massive fire

Jack Landau
Jack Landau
Mar 7 2024, 7:35 pm
"Charred" rotisserie chicken restaurant destroyed in massive fire
A massive blaze in Hamilton has given the name of a local chicken restaurant, Charred Rotisserie, an unfortunate new meaning.

A fire was reported at the restaurant’s 244 James Street North location on Thursday morning, with photos and videos posted to social media showing smoke billowing from the site of the restaurant.

The fire sent a large plume of smoke into the clear blue skies around the noon hour.

The blaze and the unfortunate new double meaning of the restaurant haven’t fallen on deaf ears, and a few commenters are pointing out the irony at play.

The fire was reportedly brought under control by early afternoon Thursday, but not before spreading into apartments above the restaurant.

There have been no reports of injuries.

As of 2 pm on Thursday, Charred has not yet commented on the fire on its social media accounts or website.

