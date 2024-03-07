"Charred" rotisserie chicken restaurant destroyed in massive fire

A massive blaze in Hamilton has given the name of a local chicken restaurant, Charred Rotisserie, an unfortunate new meaning.

A fire was reported at the restaurant’s 244 James Street North location on Thursday morning, with photos and videos posted to social media showing smoke billowing from the site of the restaurant.

Big fire on James north, downtown Hamilton. Ugh 2 days in a row of crazy stuff happening pic.twitter.com/MIj0UOqv0g — ❤️‍🔥a.t 🇵🇸 (@no_in_red) March 7, 2024

The fire sent a large plume of smoke into the clear blue skies around the noon hour.

Heard that it is a business on James N. cannot confirm. — Darren Kregar (@photodbydarren) March 7, 2024

The blaze and the unfortunate new double meaning of the restaurant haven’t fallen on deaf ears, and a few commenters are pointing out the irony at play.

Yea, not the best name for that spot lol — ❤️‍🔥a.t 🇵🇸 (@no_in_red) March 7, 2024

The fire was reportedly brought under control by early afternoon Thursday, but not before spreading into apartments above the restaurant.

Fire at Charred Rotisserie House with extension into apartments above on James Street North in #HamOnt. Now under control. @HamiltonFireDep @hamiltonfire288 — DR (@Media371) March 7, 2024

There have been no reports of injuries.

As of 2 pm on Thursday, Charred has not yet commented on the fire on its social media accounts or website.