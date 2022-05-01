SportsBaseballBlue Jays

Adam Laskaris
May 1 2022, 3:07 pm
Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo couldn’t let a little ejection get him down.

In the fifth inning of Saturday’s eventual 2-1 win over the Houston Astros, Montoyo picked up his second ejection of the season after arguing about a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. strikeout call. Announcer Dan Shulman said the call looked in the zone, but Montoyo took him upon himself to argue otherwise.

The home plate umpire disagreed, and well, Montoyo saw himself watching the rest of the game on television.

It was his sixth ejection of his career, and second ejection of the season, after being kicked out on April 16, exactly two weeks prior. Maybe there’s something about those Saturday games…

But Montoyo decided to shake the whole thing off: literally.

Blue Jays Communications Advisor Richard Griffin shared a video of Montoyo dancing on stage and shaking a guiro alongside a band at Dundas Street’s Lula Lounge, shortly after the Jays’ Saturday win.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the manager taking the time to get loose.

Charlie Montoyo and the Blue Jays are right back at it today, closing out the series against Houston with a 1:37 pm ET game at Toronto’s Rogers Centre. No word on the skipper’s postgame plans.

