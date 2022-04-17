SportsBaseballBlue Jays

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo explains his rare ejection (VIDEO)

Apr 17 2022, 3:26 pm
Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo doesn’t exactly have the reputation of being an animated bench boss like many of his colleagues around Major League Baseball.

But Montoyo showed a rare bit of flair in Saturday’s contest against the Oakland A’s, picking up an ejection after arguing third strike call in the 8th inning against Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

It was just his fifth ejection in four seasons as Blue Jays manager. Montoyo’s departures pale in comparison to predecessor John Gibbons, who was tossed 53 times across 11 seasons (in two stints) as Jays manager.

“You’ve got to give our guys credit. We’re a team that don’t really argue that much,” Montoyo said postgame, after Toronto ended up losing 7-5.

Twitter account Umpire Scorecards showed that Montoyo wasn’t the only person questioning home plate umpire Jeff Nelson’s calls, giving him just a 86% accuracy rating on the day, below the league average of 94%.

“Give our hitters credit for not arguing. I didn’t see every pitch because I’m on the sidelines, but I just had an idea,” Montoyo added. “I’m watching the game, and I feel like I have to protect my players.”

The Jays and A’s are right back at it today, with first pitch set at the Rogers Centre for 1:37 pm ET.

