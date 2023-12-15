Holiday time in Toronto calls for many beloved and classic traditions, and this year the CF Toronto Eaton Centre has delivered a unique and festive art exhibition for the whole family to enjoy.

The new CF Toronto Eaton Centre window display is bringing a touch of holiday whimsy to Yonge Street, featuring the Dream Machines: The Art of Rowland Emett installation in partnership with the Ontario Science Centre.

Showcasing a portion of the world’s largest collection of British cartoonist Rowland Emett’s mechanical sculptures, owned by the Ontario Science Centre, Dream Machines blends holiday delight with mechanical wonders for a total of eight original Emett creations.

And for us lucky city walkers and mall-goers here in Toronto, the Dream Machine display boasts some of Emett’s quirkiest machines, stretching across multiple windows along Yonge Street, just south of Dundas Street.

These original pieces have all been created with everyday and rare items (like tea cups, playing cards, and even a colander) to craft sculptures of intricate, kinetic movement and joy. Known for his extraordinary creations, Emett’s fabrications were originally showcased in the classic 1960s film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Each Dream Machine window tells a story of its own, connecting an entire collection of small, moving parts to create one illustrious sculpture, intended to poke fun at the increasing complexity of modern life. For some added magic, these pieces come to life every 30 minutes from 10 am to 8:30 pm!

Don’t miss a glimpse of the “Little Dragon Carpet Cleaner,” a personified vacuum-like contraption that hovers and slithers like a snake, merging reality and hubris right in mid-air.

Likewise, “The Featherstone Kite Openwork Basket Weave Mark II Flying Machine,” is a truly mystical contraption, resembling parts of an airplane or bicycle for a spirited presentation.

“The holidays are a magical time of the year, and this collection perfectly encapsulates the wonder of the season. We hope guests indulge in the sights of Rowland Emett’s beautiful creations,” said CF Toronto Eaton Centre General Manager Sheila Jennings.

On my visit, it was hard not to feel a sense of seasonal magic while I browsed Emett’s Dream Machines. Holiday music plays above, blending vintage charm with the feel-good vibes of December celebrations — plus, it’s fun for all ages of curiosity.

Since each sculpture is rather intricate and detailed, you’ll notice new aspects or materials in the installations as you return to them, creating new holiday memories. It’s this sense of whimsy and wonder that CF Toronto Eaton Centre is proud to showcase, connecting to its ongoing mission of crafting unique experiences for shoppers.

Don’t forget the other holiday activities at CF Toronto Eaton Centre this season, including visits and photos with Santa, the iconic 114-foot tall Christmas tree inside the mall (now with an incredible accompanying light show), and the Letting it Snow for Charity display.

Holiday songs performed by live bands and specialty holiday decor set up across the mall will get you and your loved ones in a magical mood.

So, head on over to the CF Toronto Eaton Centre to experience the joys of Emett’s Dream Machines first-hand — it’s one of the city’s must-visit destinations for a dose of holiday magic!