CF Fairview Mall isn’t the only one that’s getting a makeover.

With the mall’s $80 million renovation set to be completed by the end of this year, the development and real estate company is now looking to make some changes to its surrounding area.

Cadillac Fairview (CF) has teamed up with SHAPE, a BC-based real estate development company, and has announced its “joint rezoning submission for the first phase of a new Master Plan.”

According to the release, the plan will transform parking areas into a mix of commercial and residential areas that will include parks and pedestrian and cycling connections.

Wayne Barwise, Executive Vice President of Development at Cadillac Fairview, said that CF Fairview Mall has been the hub of North York for over 50 years, “serving the evolving retail, transit, entertainment, and service” needs of the community.

“As our longest operating shopping centre in the GTA, the Master Plan redevelopment extends our long-term vision and supports an expanding demographic seeking convenient, high-quality, and accessible residency in a dynamic, transit-connected community,” he said.

The first phase of the project will be located between Sheppard Avenue and Don Mills Subway station. The complex will include two condos and a CF rental residential building.

Life is going to be super convenient for residents since the development will also improve pedestrian access and, once completed, the mall will include a T&T Supermarket to meet all their grocery needs.