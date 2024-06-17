Group of celebrities spotted at a Toronto restaurant this weekend

A gaggle of hot celebs was spotted swarming a Toronto restaurant this past weekend.

Celebrities: they’re just like us! They breathe, they sleep, and they most definitely have to eat — and any restaurant by Chef Nuit Regular (Pai, Kiin) tends to be a go-to for the stars to sit down for a meal.

This weekend was no different, as Jacob Elordi (Euphoria, Saltburn), Oscar Isaac (Star Wars, Scenes from a Marriage) and Felix Kammerer (All Quiet on the Western Front) stopped by Kiin in the Entertainment District for dinner this weekend.

This isn’t the first time the stars have descended on the Adelaide restaurant; last month Oscar Isaac stopped by for a meal, and seemingly loved the Thai cuisine so much he brought his buddies back for seconds.

The actors are currently in town filming a new Guillermo del Toro flick based on Frankenstein, which is set to be in production in and around Toronto until early July.

You can eat like the stars, too, by visiting Kiin at 326 Adelaide West, or Pai, another spot frequented by the Frankenstein gang, at 18 Duncan.