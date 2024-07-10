All aboard, travellers! The premium airline Cathay Pacific is marking 30 years connecting Toronto to Asia and beyond, and to celebrate, the award-winning carrier is offering you a chance to win big by attending a delectable afternoon tea experience in Toronto.

Beginning in 1994, Cathay Pacific’s Toronto-to-Hong Kong service started with just three weekly flights in each direction. This trip was groundbreaking for its time, eliminating the need to change aircraft midway through the journey, eventually becoming the quickest and easiest way to travel between the two major cities.

Since then, Cathay Pacific has been named #5 in the World’s Best Airlines class at Skytrax’s 2024 World Airline Awards, also winning the World’s Best Economy Class and World’s Cleanest Airline awards.

Topping many of our bucket lists, Hong Kong is considered a must-travel destination for its vibrant nightlife, beautiful temples, diverse cultures, rich history, and culinary excellence. It’s also known as a “shopper’s paradise” thanks to street markets and lower-priced luxury goods. It’s easy to see why travel to this dynamic destination has increased over the last several decades.

A taste of Hong Kong in Toronto

If you haven’t made the trip to this must-visit city, don’t worry — Cathay Pacific will bring it to you! To celebrate their anniversary, Cathay Pacific has partnered with Shangri-La Toronto to host the Sky-High Afternoon Tea. From now until August 31, guests can enjoy the decadent tastes of a Cathay Pacific sky-high journey through Shangri-La Toronto’s exquisite culinary creations, without leaving the ground.

The high tea menu offers a sophisticated blend of tradition and modern elegance, with savoury eats like the braised beef cheek bulgogi croquette and lobster bao; sweet snacks including a hong kong custard tart and millionaire shortbread; and baked goods such as the signature Shangri-la scone and five spice Chinese sausage scone.

And of course, no high tea is complete without — you guessed it — tea! The selection of tea includes classics like English Breakfast, Masala Chai, and Jasmine, and regional offerings from across Asia, such as Osmanthus flora heritage teas, Tie Guan Yin tea, Assam tea, and more.

If tea isn’t your cup of tea, guests also have the option of sipping on prosecco or Cathay Delight, Cathay Pacific’s signature non-alcoholic kiwi-based beverage which is available in Business and First Class flights.

How to win big

Guests who attend the Sky-High Afternoon Tea will be entered to win the ultimate Hong Kong getaway. The exclusive prize package includes two (2) round-trip Cathay Pacific Business Class Tickets to Hong Kong, a two-night (2-night) stay at Island Shangri-La, and three-day (3-day) all-inclusive passes for two (2) for a special Hong Kong adventure.

Sky-High Afternoon Tea is available from Thursdays to Sundays, from noon to a 4 pm last seating, until August 31. To book your experience call 1-(647)-788-8281, email [email protected], or book your spot directly online.

You don’t want to miss this unforgettable culinary experience, and who knows? You might even get to experience a luxurious visit to Hong Kong for yourself.

When: June 13 to August 31, 2024

Time: Seatings from 12 noon to 4 pm

Where: Shangri-La Toronto — 188 University Avenue, Toronto

Cost: $98 per person. Book a table here.