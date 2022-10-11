NewsTransportation

Cargo truck "engulfed in flames" on Gardiner Expressway (VIDEO/PHOTOS)

Natalia Buia
Natalia Buia
|
Oct 11 2022, 6:58 pm
Cargo truck "engulfed in flames" on Gardiner Expressway (VIDEO/PHOTOS)
Submitted | @coreywxelder/Twitter

Drivers headed westbound on the Gardiner Expressway right now can expect major traffic delays as a cargo truck has caught on fire.

According to police, the truck is “fully engulfed in flames” near the Dunn Avenue exit.

The Jarvis Street on-ramp is now closed, according to police.

The smoke is so thick and heavy, as seen in this video filmed from an office in Liberty Village.

Meanwhile, smoke can be seen hovering above the Toronto skyline all the way from the west end.

Another video shared on Twitter shows a closer angle of the truck on fire.

Police have not confirmed the cause of the fire at this time but they say there are no reported injuries.

More to come…

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Natalia BuiaNatalia Buia
+ News
+ Transportation
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.