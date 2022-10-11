Cargo truck "engulfed in flames" on Gardiner Expressway (VIDEO/PHOTOS)
Drivers headed westbound on the Gardiner Expressway right now can expect major traffic delays as a cargo truck has caught on fire.
According to police, the truck is “fully engulfed in flames” near the Dunn Avenue exit.
FIRE: Westbound Gardiner Expressway West, at Dunn Avenue, @tps14Div. Info – Cargo truck cab fully engulfed in flames. No reported injuries. Expect traffic delays. #GO1978999 ^CdK
— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 11, 2022
The Jarvis Street on-ramp is now closed, according to police.
Update – Jarvis Street on-ramp is now closed to westbound Gardiner Expressway, @TPS51Div. #GO1979247 ^CdK
— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 11, 2022
The smoke is so thick and heavy, as seen in this video filmed from an office in Liberty Village.
Meanwhile, smoke can be seen hovering above the Toronto skyline all the way from the west end.
@CP24 fire in Toronto? pic.twitter.com/zPgPh4Gu0n
— Mykhaylo Trynoha (@myk_trynoha) October 11, 2022
Another video shared on Twitter shows a closer angle of the truck on fire.
Transport truck fire along westbound #Gardiner Expressway@citynews680 @Mrezarovich pic.twitter.com/Jnz27316rO
— Corey Elder (@coreywxelder) October 11, 2022
Police have not confirmed the cause of the fire at this time but they say there are no reported injuries.
More to come…