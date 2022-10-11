Drivers headed westbound on the Gardiner Expressway right now can expect major traffic delays as a cargo truck has caught on fire.

According to police, the truck is “fully engulfed in flames” near the Dunn Avenue exit.

FIRE: Westbound Gardiner Expressway West, at Dunn Avenue, @tps14Div. Info – Cargo truck cab fully engulfed in flames. No reported injuries. Expect traffic delays. #GO1978999 ^CdK — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 11, 2022

The Jarvis Street on-ramp is now closed, according to police.

Update – Jarvis Street on-ramp is now closed to westbound Gardiner Expressway, @TPS51Div. #GO1979247 ^CdK — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 11, 2022

The smoke is so thick and heavy, as seen in this video filmed from an office in Liberty Village.

Meanwhile, smoke can be seen hovering above the Toronto skyline all the way from the west end.

Another video shared on Twitter shows a closer angle of the truck on fire.

Police have not confirmed the cause of the fire at this time but they say there are no reported injuries.

More to come…