Multiple candidates linked to Leafs' assistant coaching gig

Newly hired Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube still has some time to round out his staff, but it seems at least a few candidates are coming into view.

According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman on yesterday’s episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast, a pair of veteran coaches have been linked to joining Berube and the Leafs.

“Some of the names I have heard that have been kind of connected a bit to Toronto have been Brad Lauer, who was let go, or I guess they said ‘mutually left Winnipeg.’ And I heard Lane Lambert’s name out there too. We’ll see what they decide to do. Toronto, knowing them, they’re casting a wide net,” Friedman said.

Lauer has worked in several organizations in the NHL and junior ranks, having stops as an assistant coach with the Nashville Predators, Ottawa Senators, Anaheim Ducks, and Winnipeg Jets, while serving as the head coach of the WHL’s Edmonton Oil Kings and Kootenay Ice.

Lambert, meanwhile, most recently served as head coach of the New York Islanders, while also having stops along the way as an assistant coach with the Washington Capitals and Nashville Predators.

Another name worth mentioning is Mike Yeo, who departed from the Vancouver Canucks earlier this week. Yeo, who had been in Vancouver since 2022 under Bruce Boudreau, has previously served as head coach of the Minnesota Wild, St. Louis Blues, and Philadelphia Flyers. The 50-year-old Scarborough native was reportedly looking for a new job “closer to home”, as relayed by The Province’s Patrick Johnston.

Mike Yeo is headed for a new opportunity 'closer to home.' Yeo is from Toronto. And his former associate coach in St. Louis has just taken over *in* Toronto…https://t.co/7EqMipI44v — Patrick Johnston (@risingaction) May 29, 2024

The Leafs job is Berube’s third as an NHL head coach following a career playing in the league from 1986 to 2003.

Along with winning a Stanley Cup in 2019 with the St. Louis Blues, Berube has coached 543 regular-season games with the Blues and Philadelphia Flyers, posting a record of 281-190-72.