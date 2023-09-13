Here's how you can stop overpaying for travel insurance in Canada

Preparing to go travelling is always exciting. But amidst all the excitement, there’s one thing we often forget — travel insurance. Even though we know the importance of it, we find ourselves questioning whether we really need it.

The reality is — yes, we do. An unfortunate accident can quickly turn into a huge financial burden, costing you thousands in medical expenses. For example, if you slip and break a leg in the US, we’re talking about tens of thousands of dollars. Not fun!

Still, travelling is expensive on its own, and it’s tempting to skip any extra expenses. That’s where soNomad comes in.

soNomad is a fast-growing Canadian-based travel insurance company that’s revolutionizing the industry for all travellers. Wanting to make travel insurance accessible, it has made the process effortlessly user-friendly, and most of all, affordable.

As an insurtech company, soNomad combines insurance and technology by utilizing data analysis to identify dramatic cost savings within the existing insurance model.

While traditional brokers often take high commissions, soNomad keeps prices low by taking a minimum fee per transaction. This makes its products some of the most affordable on the market — most clients can save up to 25%.

The best part? It doesn’t compromise on quality. soNomad offers a variety of travel insurance plans, including Medical Insurance, which covers things like emergency medical care, pre-existing medical conditions, COVID-19 coverage for no additional fee, and more.

And for all the diehard adventure enthusiasts out there, it also covers a diverse array of sports and activities. From skiing to scuba-diving to surfing and more, it makes sure that you can pursue your passions worry-free.

In addition to Medical Insurance, soNomad also offers Trip Cancellation Insurance, and Visitors Insurance for those coming to Canada.

What’s more, soNomad also understands that plans may change, and that’s why you can adjust dates and even cancel your insurance without any administrative fees.

Travelling soon? For more information on how you can get some of the most affordable travel insurance on the market, visit soNomad now so you can get back to being excited about travelling.