Canadian Stage planning live shows in High Park this summer

This is what dreams are made of! Live theatre is scheduled to return to Toronto’s High Park Amphitheater this summer.

Canadian Stage is planning a “diverse menu” of live performances featuring everything from theatre and dance to contemporary and classical music, as well as comedy and family programming starting in June.

Dream in High Park 2021 is being touted by its organizers as “a stage for all of Toronto,” offering a “bold and dynamic, extended, in-person summer programming line-up.”

For nearly 40 years, the theatre company has mounted its outdoor untraditional renditions of Shakespeare’s classics, but last year’s shows were cancelled due to the pandemic.

“This summer brings us to a critical moment for arts and culture in this city,” Brendan Healy, Canadian Stage’s artistic director, said in a press release on Thursday. “We hope to be entering a period of recovery and healing from the pandemic. We are all feeling tentative and yet are yearning for art and connection.”

The season will open with Lulaworld in the Park (June 29 and June 30), which features performances by local Latinx, Brazilian, Caribbean, and Indigenous artists. Other highlights include Blackout, a play set during the blackout on the east coast in 2003 (July 23 through August 15), and Forest Dreams (July 5 through July 10), a week-long workshop for children exploring nature myths and stories through the magic of theatre.

COVID-19 safety precautions will be in effect, which means theatre-goers are in for a different experience than in past years.

The amphitheatre normally accommodates upward of 1,000 people, but for shows in 2021 only 100 patrons in physically distanced groups of one to four people from the same household will be welcomed to watch performances.

Performances are slated to run from June 29 through September 25, but tickets won’t go on sale until the provincial government allows outdoor performances to resume. Ticket prices will vary depending on the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canadian Stage (@canadianstage)

When: June 29 to September 25

Where: High Park Amphitheatre

Price: Tickets are pay-what-you-can