A new, immersive Canadian exhibit has taken over the formerly empty space that once housed Nordstrom at the CF Toronto Eaton Centre, and it’s a must-visit for the fall.

Introducing Canadian Chroma, an interactive, multi-sensory art experience that highlights the best of Canadian culture through sights, sounds, and colours.

“Our hope is that the exhibit helps create a memorable experience for shoppers, inspiring them to discover the vibrant and diverse landscape of Canada while visiting the shopping centre,” said General Manager of the CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Sheila Jennings, in a press release.

This colourful and dynamic journey takes place within the corridor that connects the north end of the shopping centre from Dundas to Albert’s Way, and it encompasses five unique exhibits — all completely free.

The first exhibit you’ll find is Colour Capsule, which invites guests to scan an item that will apply a special coloured filter over an iconic Canadian landscape — producing a new view with a colourful twist.

Next up is the Seasonal Colours exhibit, where you’ll enjoy the beauty of the four seasons. Here, guests can come face to face with the new blooms of spring, the warmth of summer, the calmness of winter, or the gentle fall right before their eyes.

There’s no need to leave the city to witness the marvels of the Aurora Borealis thanks to the Northern Lights exhibit. Feast your eyes on this natural phenomenon that transforms the surroundings through your movements and sounds.

With the Reimagine Landscapes’ Artist Showcase, you’ll be able to explore the works of seven artists, each representing seven Indigenous nations across the nation. Swipe through interactive screens to view pieces from; Mariah Meawasige, Kaya Joan, Aeden Corey, Mangeshig Pawis-Steckley, Emily Kewageshig, Casey Koyczan, and Eliot White-Hill, Kwulasultun.

The final exhibit is a living guestbook where Canadian Chroma guests can celebrate the diversity of Canada by digitally weaving threads together in a vibrant tapestry. Tapping the screen will allow you to select a thread and connect it to any spot across the globe, producing a colourful connection.

Canadian Chroma is a testament to Cadillac Fairview’s commitment of bringing creative campaigns to their shoppers and guests.

On for the next several weeks, now is the time to head over to the Eaton Centre and enjoy a free sensory trip through Canada with Canadian Chroma — open during regular shopping hours.