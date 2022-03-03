Canada-Jamaica World Cup qualifier tickets in Toronto on sale next week

Tickets will go on sale next week for one of the most highly anticipated matches in Canadian men’s soccer history.

Canada Soccer announced it will make tickets available via Ticketmaster for its eagerly awaited final home match against Jamaica on Sunday, March 27 at BMO Field in Toronto.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, March 11 at 12 pm ET/9 pm PT. Presale tickets are available through the CanadaRED+WHITE fan membership program on Thursday, March 10.

The game will also be broadcast on OneSoccer, Sportsnet, and RDS, with kickoff set for 4 pm ET/1 pm PT.

Canada Soccer announced BMO Field as the venue for its last home match in February. The Toronto match is sandwiched between two away games — in Costa Rica on March 24 and Panama on March 30.

The match will be the fourth time the national team has chosen to play a home game in Toronto during this qualifying round, and the fifth time overall they’ve played in Southern Ontario. The other two home matches were held at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton.

The home game will very likely be the continuation of an unprecedented run for Canada, who is now four points up on both the USA and Mexico and eight points ahead of fourth-place Panama.

Canada sits undefeated at the top of the table in the Concacaf Final Round of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers with 25 points after 11 matches. Canada, the only unbeaten country remaining, has seven wins and four draws in 11 matches. The team has won six straight matches dating back to its last home game against Panama in Toronto on October 13.

Ranked 33rd in the world, Canada is poised to make its first trip to the men’s FIFA World Cup since 1986.

One more win puts Canada into the World Cup, as would a draw against Costa Rica combined with a loss or draw by Panama in its match with Honduras.