The Call of Duty League will be returning to Toronto in 2023

Written for Daily Hive by Rui Yang Xu of Akshon Esports



After a successful Call of Duty Major early this year, the game will be making its return sooner rather than later.

The Call of Duty League announced today the regular season schedule for the 2023 season which revealed that the Toronto Ultra will be hosting Major V from May 25 to 28.

Presenting the official regular Season Schedule for the #CDL2023 season. Major I: 12/15 – 12/18

Major II: 2/2 – 2/5

Major III: 3/9 – 3/12

Major IV: 4/13 – 4/16

Major V: 5/25 – 5/28 More Intel 👉 https://t.co/b2HC1ebc19 pic.twitter.com/oQlFUPf2VO — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) October 19, 2022

The Ultra previously hosted the first Canadian Call of Duty Major when the stage 3 Major took place at the Mattamy Athletic Centre from June 2 to 5. At the Major, the Ultra came in third, the team’s best placing of the season.

While the quick return to Toronto may be a surprise for some, Matt McGlynn, the vice president of marketing and brand at OverActive Media, felt like their successful event-filled 2022 has proven that Toronto is an amazing city for esports events.

“The success of this year’s high-profile esports tournaments confirmed the demand from new and existing fans for in-person events and this community shows no signs of slowing down,” McGlynn said. “Once again, Toronto Ultra will welcome professional Call of Duty to Toronto for a world-class experience at Major V and this tournament will continue to raise the bar in the esports industry, giving the next generation fan an unparalleled live experience, with a few surprises along the way.”

As of now, details about tickets and the venue for the event have yet to be announced. To stay up to date, visit the Toronto Ultra’s Twitter for more details as they are revealed.