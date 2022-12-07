A Toronto restaurant by a Food Network star is officially closing its doors to make way for a new name and branding.

Cafe Belong at Evergreen Brick Works was a neighbourhood staple for all things locally sourced and organic, with a variety of grab & go treats to choose from.

Canadian chef Brad Long made the bittersweet announcement on Instagram last week, writing, “not exactly news, but it’s time to make it official, time has marched on and I’ve parked the Cafe brand of Belong and soon to open the next Belong chapter.”

Long is well-known as the co-host and star of the Food Network smash-hit Restaurant Makeover.

“Cafe Belong at Evergreen Brick Works was three partners, with the Belong part being the operating partner,” Long wrote in his announcement. “Now it’s three partners but two are new and the Belong part is wandering off. There will be a new name with new offerings. This is all a good thing, refreshing and reinforcing!”

The Ontario-born chef went on to thank all the staff, leaders, and creators who contributed to the cafe across its eleven years of operation.

“So many wonderful people and over a decade of stories and experiences shared with honesty, a dedication to the talk, value in the walk,” he wrote. “This service continues, the team, the food, and gorgeous surroundings are waiting for you.”

Long also hinted at his new business venture, Belong Sharbot Lake, which will be located just outside Kingston.

Cafe Belong was cherished for its delicious and locally sourced treats, from buttermilk biscuits to blueberry scones, iced coffee and espresso, teas, Muskoka beers, and signature cookies.

The new business replacing Cafe Belong will be called Picnic Cafe, Restaurant and Wine Shop. An opening date has not yet been announced.