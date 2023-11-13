‘Tis the season at CF Toronto Eaton Centre, where the iconic 114-foot-tall Christmas tree will be making its reappearance to kick off the holidays.

The official Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place on Wednesday, November 15, at 6 pm. Hosted by Canadian rock icons, Barenaked Ladies, the celebration will feature performances from the legendary band, as well as an epic singalong with the Toronto Children’s Chorus.

If you can’t make it to the Tree Lighting Ceremony, fear not — there’s still plenty of festive family fun to be had between November 15 and December 24 as the CF Toronto Eaton Centre becomes CF Winterville, an immersive winter wonderland!

Featuring visits with Santa, live performances, and indoor snow that will fall multiple times a day, a visit to the CF Toronto Eaton Centre is the perfect time to spark holiday excitement and get a few family photos in front of the picturesque Christmas tree.

And it wouldn’t be Christmas without giving back to the community, which is why each time it snows at CF Toronto Eaton Centre, $500 will be donated to Covenant House, Canada’s largest agency that serves youth experiencing homelessness, for a total holiday gift of $100,000.

If you still need to cross some items off your shopping list, CF Sherway Gardens’ Holiday Market will be running from November 23 to December 23. Located in the north end of the West Toronto shopping centre, the market will feature local merchants selling unique and trendy gifts.

This is a season of magic you and your family won’t want to miss out. Check out the entire lineup of holiday fun online, and let the good times begin!

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Where: Centre Court, CF Toronto Eaton Centre — 220 Yonge Street, Toronto

Time: 6 pm

Following the Tree Lighting, the CF Toronto Eaton Centre will transform into CF Winterville from November 15 to December 24.

When: Every Thursday to Sunday, between November 23 and December 23, 2023

Where: North end, CF Sherway Gardens — 25 The West Mall, Etobicoke

Time: Thursday: Saturday, 11 am to 7 pm; and Sunday: 11 am to 6 pm