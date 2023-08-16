Bubble Planet is the newest immersive experience coming to Toronto this year, and at the risk of sounding “punny,” it looks like it’s going to be out of this world.

Joining the ranks of other themed and immersive events like the Hansel & Gretel cocktail experience and Mamma Mia-themed dining event, Bubble Planet will be landing in the city on November 16.

Like with other similar experiences, you can expect to see themed rooms and plenty of Instagram photo opps on top of some pretty impressive VR tech and even a hot air balloon simulator.

The entire experience is meant to take between 60 and 90 minutes, which means you’ll have plenty of time to explore all 10 of the themed rooms — or maybe just take a chill (pretend) balloon ride.

Tickets for the first week are already sold out, but if frolicking amongst piles of bubbles, balloons, optical illusions, and interactive landscapes is tickling your fancy, there are still plenty to snag.

They start at $27.90 for children under the age of 17 ($36.90 for adults), but you’ll need to get VIP tickets to access the VR experience. These passes will also let you skip the line, which sounds like a dream if you ask us.

And the location? Well, it’s a secret and is set to be announced in the coming months.

Bubble Planet runs from November 16 to January 21, 2024.