Breathtaking aerial views show off Toronto's new artificial river

Toronto’s $1.3 billion Port Lands Flood Protection Project (PLFP) reached a pivotal milestone in February when water filled the naturalized human-made Don River mouth over the course of about two weeks and birthed a new artificial island in the process.

Waterfront Toronto is showing off the latest progress on the enormous undertaking to transform the Port Lands from industrial wasteland to mixed-use addition to the city, featured in a new February video update.

The short video features some absolutely stunning drone footage overlooking the newly-filled river and updates on the various elements of the PLFP now coming together in advance of the long-term project’s approaching completion.

The newly-flooded river remains disconnected from Lake Ontario to the southwest and the Don River’s channelized mouth to the north, providing time for aquatic plants to take hold before the dams holding back the river flow are removed, and the new human-made river valley officially becomes the waterway’s new mouth.

Excavation is now underway on the northern plug separating the flooded valley from the existing Don River and Keating Channel, and will eventually follow for the southwest dam.

Beyond the river’s southwest plug, crews have recently removed an artificial dock wall along what was originally known as Polson Slip, softening its edges and creating a naturalized environment where the river will empty into Toronto Harbour.

This area is now a small cove sheltered by islands. Waterfront Toronto is expecting it to be a popular spot for canoers and kayakers, naming the small inlet and islands Canoe Cove.

Other updates include a glimpse at the future extension of the paved promenade lining the city’s waterfront through what will be known as Promontory Park, a space with an elevated skyline lookout point that will rival the nearby Jennifer Kateryna Koval’s’kyj Park at the foot of Polson Street.