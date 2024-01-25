Someone in Brampton is renting out a single bed in the middle of a kitchen

Rent prices in and around Toronto may have let up somewhat in recent months, but that doesn’t mean that affordability for residents is actually improving — or that there has been any decline in the grim rental listings the market is known for.

The latest “horror rental” spotted in the region is a room being advertised in Brampton for the very low price of $350.

While the price is great, given that the average rent in the GTA is currently around $2,700 per month (and yes, it comes furnished), there are some very obvious drawbacks to the unit that some would argue make it unliveable.

The single photo included in the listing shows the very unignorable fact that the “room” a prospective tenant would be sleeping in is actually a basement kitchen, with the single bed wedged in between a support pole and the wall, the headboard just inches from the kitchen sink and counter.

“Sharing space available in two bedroom basement,” the Kijiji post made on Wednesday reads, touting the rental’s proximity to local universities and colleges, banks, grocery stores and public transit.

As many have noted on socials, the sleeping quarters can also boast accessibility to one’s breakfast and morning coffee; as one person on Reddit wrote of the space, “Now you can literally wake up and smell the coffee!”

Somehow, this isn’t the only listing of its kind made in Toronto lately, either.

Along with countless ads for spots in bunk beds, shared bedrooms and even shared beds, many landlords have created sketchy makeshift rooms to try and rent out to people on a budget. These have included at least one other “room” that was really just a cot in the corner of a kitchen.