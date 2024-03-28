SportsBaseballBlue Jays

Blue Jays open season with top-10 odds to win 2024 World Series

Adam Laskaris
Adam Laskaris
|
Mar 28 2024, 5:39 pm
Blue Jays open season with top-10 odds to win 2024 World Series
John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Blue Jays, finally, are back in action today.

After a long offseason that included plane tracking, a failed Shohei Ohtani pursuit, endless debates about how to properly use a bullpen in the playoffs, and a couple of Rogers Centre renovation videos, the baseball games are finally ready to count for real.

And for the Blue Jays, they’ll be playing their games with pretty lofty expectations, with the franchise aiming at winning its first World Series since 1993.

Though the Jays have made the postseason in three of the last four years, playoff success has been hard to come by. They’re on a seven-game playoff losing streak dating back to 2016 and have been swept three times in best-of-three series dating back to 2020.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, winners of the Ohtani sweepstakes, are the big World Series favourites for this year, coming in at +320 odds. The Blue Jays sit in eighth, with +1800 odds, which puts them behind fellow American League East foes in the New York Yankees (+900 odds) and the Baltimore Orioles (+1400 odds).

Here’s the full World Series odds, via FanDuel:

  1. Los Angeles Dodgers, +320
  2. Atlanta Braves, +450
  3. Houston Astros, +700
  4. New York Yankees, +900
  5. Texas Rangers, +1400
  6. Baltimore Orioles, +1400
  7. Philadelphia Phillies, +1500
  8. Toronto Blue Jays, +1800
  9. Seattle Mariners, +2000
  10. Minnesota Twins, +2100
  11. Tampa Bay Rays, +3000
  12.  St. Louis Cardinals, +3000
  13. Arizona Diamondbacks, +3500
  14. Chicago Cubs, +3500
  15. New York Mets, +4500
  16. San Francisco Giants, +4500
  17. San Diego Padres, +5000
  18. Cincinnati Reds, +5500
  19. Cleveland Guardians, +6000
  20. Boston Red Sox, +6000
  21. Detroit Tigers, +7000
  22. Milwaukee Brewers, +9000
  23. Miami Marlins, +9000
  24. Kansas City Royals, +15000
  25. Los Angeles Angels, +18000
  26. Pittsburgh Pirates, +20000
  27. Washington Nationals, +25000
  28. Chicago White Sox, +25000
  29. Oakland Athletics, +50000
  30. Colorado Rockies, +50000

The Blue Jays start their season at 4:10 ET today, taking the field against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Adam LaskarisAdam Laskaris
