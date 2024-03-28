Blue Jays open season with top-10 odds to win 2024 World Series

The Toronto Blue Jays, finally, are back in action today.

After a long offseason that included plane tracking, a failed Shohei Ohtani pursuit, endless debates about how to properly use a bullpen in the playoffs, and a couple of Rogers Centre renovation videos, the baseball games are finally ready to count for real.

And for the Blue Jays, they’ll be playing their games with pretty lofty expectations, with the franchise aiming at winning its first World Series since 1993.

Though the Jays have made the postseason in three of the last four years, playoff success has been hard to come by. They’re on a seven-game playoff losing streak dating back to 2016 and have been swept three times in best-of-three series dating back to 2020.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, winners of the Ohtani sweepstakes, are the big World Series favourites for this year, coming in at +320 odds. The Blue Jays sit in eighth, with +1800 odds, which puts them behind fellow American League East foes in the New York Yankees (+900 odds) and the Baltimore Orioles (+1400 odds).

Here’s the full World Series odds, via FanDuel:

Los Angeles Dodgers, +320 Atlanta Braves, +450 Houston Astros, +700 New York Yankees, +900 Texas Rangers, +1400 Baltimore Orioles, +1400 Philadelphia Phillies, +1500 Toronto Blue Jays, +1800 Seattle Mariners, +2000 Minnesota Twins, +2100 Tampa Bay Rays, +3000 St. Louis Cardinals, +3000 Arizona Diamondbacks, +3500 Chicago Cubs, +3500 New York Mets, +4500 San Francisco Giants, +4500 San Diego Padres, +5000 Cincinnati Reds, +5500 Cleveland Guardians, +6000 Boston Red Sox, +6000 Detroit Tigers, +7000 Milwaukee Brewers, +9000 Miami Marlins, +9000 Kansas City Royals, +15000 Los Angeles Angels, +18000 Pittsburgh Pirates, +20000 Washington Nationals, +25000 Chicago White Sox, +25000 Oakland Athletics, +50000 Colorado Rockies, +50000

The Blue Jays start their season at 4:10 ET today, taking the field against the Tampa Bay Rays.