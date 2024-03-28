Blue Jays open season with top-10 odds to win 2024 World Series

The Toronto Blue Jays, finally, are back in action today.
After a long offseason that included plane tracking, a failed Shohei Ohtani pursuit, endless debates about how to properly use a bullpen in the playoffs, and a couple of Rogers Centre renovation videos, the baseball games are finally ready to count for real.
And for the Blue Jays, they’ll be playing their games with pretty lofty expectations, with the franchise aiming at winning its first World Series since 1993.
Though the Jays have made the postseason in three of the last four years, playoff success has been hard to come by. They’re on a seven-game playoff losing streak dating back to 2016 and have been swept three times in best-of-three series dating back to 2020.
The Los Angeles Dodgers, winners of the Ohtani sweepstakes, are the big World Series favourites for this year, coming in at +320 odds. The Blue Jays sit in eighth, with +1800 odds, which puts them behind fellow American League East foes in the New York Yankees (+900 odds) and the Baltimore Orioles (+1400 odds).
Here’s the full World Series odds, via FanDuel:
- Los Angeles Dodgers, +320
- Atlanta Braves, +450
- Houston Astros, +700
- New York Yankees, +900
- Texas Rangers, +1400
- Baltimore Orioles, +1400
- Philadelphia Phillies, +1500
- Toronto Blue Jays, +1800
- Seattle Mariners, +2000
- Minnesota Twins, +2100
- Tampa Bay Rays, +3000
- St. Louis Cardinals, +3000
- Arizona Diamondbacks, +3500
- Chicago Cubs, +3500
- New York Mets, +4500
- San Francisco Giants, +4500
- San Diego Padres, +5000
- Cincinnati Reds, +5500
- Cleveland Guardians, +6000
- Boston Red Sox, +6000
- Detroit Tigers, +7000
- Milwaukee Brewers, +9000
- Miami Marlins, +9000
- Kansas City Royals, +15000
- Los Angeles Angels, +18000
- Pittsburgh Pirates, +20000
- Washington Nationals, +25000
- Chicago White Sox, +25000
- Oakland Athletics, +50000
- Colorado Rockies, +50000
The Blue Jays start their season at 4:10 ET today, taking the field against the Tampa Bay Rays.
