Bellinger among five unsigned free agents connected to Blue Jays

As the MLB’s annual Winter Meetings continue, the Toronto Blue Jays haven’t really made a big splash yet this offseason.

But it’s not for a lack of trying.

They didn’t land one of their top targets in star pitcher Justin Verlander, who reportedly went to the New York Mets yesterday on a two-year, $86 million deal.

The Blue Jays are also rumoured to be in on outfielder Bryan Reynolds in the trade market, as per MLB Network’s Jon Morosi.

The #BlueJays are a team to watch in the Bryan Reynolds market. They have interest in him and want to add an athletic switch hitter to their outfield. Based on strong industry interest, Jays would likely need to include Tiedemann or Martínez to have high offer. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 5, 2022

Following the team’s shock trade of Teoscar Hernandez earlier this year, there’s a desire amongst the fanbase to make a big move in response, though it hasn’t happened yet.

When it comes to the free agent front, there are still at least five names they’ve been linked to that remain on the market.

Cody Bellinger

When it comes to big names, there are few bigger than former NL MVP Cody Bellinger, who is reportedly interested in a one-year deal for the 2023 season as he looks to get his career back on track.

Previously reported that the Jays had “reached out” to Bellinger, Jon Heyman posted on Tuesday that Toronto is “among teams in on” the two-time All-Star outfielder for a one-year deal of around $20 million.

Jays are among teams in on Cody Bellinger. New hitting coach Don Mattingly was with Dodgers when Bellinger was in minors. Bellinger looking for 1 year desl to reset for around $20M. Dodgers showed interest after non-tendering but reunion thought unlikely. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 6, 2022

In a down year, Bellinger had a .210 batting average with 106 hits, 19 homers, 68 RBIs and 70 runs scored in 144 games in 2022 with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Brandon Nimmo

Morosi reported in mid-November that Toronto was “known to have interest” in Brandon Nimmo, a feeling confirmed by Nimmo’s agent Scott Boras to Sportsnet’s Hazel Mae and Ben Nicholson-Smith today.

The #BlueJays are one team to watch on Cody Bellinger if he is non-tendered; they are known to have interest in FA Brandon Nimmo. The Jays want to add a left-handed bat in the outfield, and Rogers Centre is a great place to revive one's offensive numbers. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 17, 2022

Playing for the New York Mets, Nimmo had a batting average of .274 with 159 hits, 16 home runs, 64 RBIs, and 102 runs scored in 151 games in 2022.

Kodai Senga

Looking to up their pitching talent for next season, the Jays have shown interest in Japanese starter Kodai Senga, one of the top talents in his home country but yet to make the jump to MLB.

The #Angels, #RedSox and #BlueJays are among the teams with interest in Kodai Senga, who is among the top available free-agent starters. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 5, 2022

Playing for the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks of Japan’s NPB league, the 29-year-old Senga went 11-6 with 1.94 ERA throwing 156 strikeouts and 27 walks in 144 innings pitched in 2022.

Andrew Heaney

Another Dodger finds his way into Toronto’s rumour mill: pitcher Andrew Heaney.

A nine-year MLB vet, Heyman reported that the Jays are one of at least three teams (along with Texas and San Francisco) interested in the starting pitcher.

Andrew Heaney market includes: Rangers, Blue Jays, Giants — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 6, 2022

Heaney was 4-4 with an ERA of 3.10 and 110 strikeouts in 16 appearances in 2022 with LA.

Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith reported Heaney “may be poised to sign a multi-year deal in the coming days,” so keep your eyes open for that possibility.

Edit: Heaney has reportedly signed with the Texas Rangers.

Free-agent left-hander Andrew Heaney in agreement with Rangers, pending physical, sources tell @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 6, 2022

Joey Gallo

Splitting his time between the New York Yankees and LA Dodgers, Joey Gallo didn’t exactly have a year to inspire. But the Jays could be the team to turn it around with Gallo’s agent Boras also confirming to Sportsnet’s Nicholson-Smith and Mae that they’re interested in his services for next season.

Scott Boras just told @thehazelmae and me that in his conversations with the #BlueJays, they’ve been more focused on bats than arms. Boras confirmed Jays have shown interest in Brandon Nimmo, Cody Bellinger and Joey Gallo as they explore OF upgrades. More @Sportsnet later pic.twitter.com/0qzB6tpSa2 — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) December 6, 2022

Sporting a batting average of just .160, Gallo finished with 56 hits, 19 homers, 47 RBIs, and 48 runs scored in 126 games across New York and LA in 2022.