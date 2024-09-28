Blue Jays' Springer opens up on 2024 struggles: "I fell short"

Like many Toronto Blue Jays, the 2024 season was one to forget about for George Springer.

The veteran outfielder, who is in his fourth season with the Blue Jays, has struggled immensely in 2024, hitting just .220 with 19 home runs and 56 RBIs through 144 games. His lack of production has drawn the ire of many fans, and, to his credit, the 35-year-old himself had no issue admitting that he needs to be far better moving forward.

“I think I fell short of every expectation I set on myself individually,” Springer told Blue Jays reporter Hazel Mae. “I think obviously the expectations of the fans, the organizations, I didn’t meet that. I’m not going to back away from that. I accept that. A lot of it is on me. I think as the year went on, I got going. I was more of the player that everybody expected me to be and wanted me to be, and I understand that.”

"I'm not going to back away from that. I accept that. A lot of it is on me. I think as the year went on, I got going. I was more of the player that everybody expected me to be, and and wanted me to be, and I understand that." (2/2) — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) September 27, 2024

This season has been an outright disaster for the Blue Jays, who, with two games remaining, sit dead last in the AL East with a 74-86 record. Despite the struggles, management is reportedly looking to get this team back to contending status in 2025.

Moving on from Springer would help them achieve their goal of contending, though doing so may not be possible. His struggles to stay healthy in recent years, followed by his massive dip in production this season, would make moving his deal, which sees him command north of $24 million over the next two seasons, a very hard thing for general manager Ross Atkins.

At this point, it appears the Blue Jays will be stuck with Springer in 2025. We can only hope this was simply an off-year rather than one of a player in rapid decline.