The Toronto Blue Jays are adding a new colour to one of their uniforms.

Well, sort of.

According to a report from Michael Marino, the Blue Jays have signed veteran pitcher Chad Green on a contract.

Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi reported that the deal with Green is a two-year deal worth $8.5 million, with options to extend for 2025 and 2026.

Green underwent Tommy John surgery this past June, meaning he’s not quite ready yet for Opening Day, as the timeline for recovering from such an injury is usually around a year.

Green, a 31-year-old right-handed pitcher from South Carolina, was actually drafted by the Blue Jays back in 2010. But he re-entered the draft in 2013, was selected by Detroit, and eventually traded with Luis Cessa to the New York Yankees for Justin Wilson.

Green has since spent his entire major league career with the Yankees after first cracking their lineup in 2016.

Green had a record of 33-22 with an ERA of 3.17, 494 strikeouts, and 11 saves in 272 appearances for the Yankees in his career, spread across seven seasons.

In 2022, Green went 1-1 on the season with an ERA of 3.00, 16 strikeouts, and one save in 14 appearances. He has also put up a record of 3-0 with an ERA of 4.15 and 27 strikeouts in 18 appearances in the postseason in his career.

24 of his 272 major league appearances have come as a starter, though he’s exclusively come out of the bullpen since 2019.

Green joins Chris Bassitt, Zach Thompson, and Erik Swanson as the Blue Jays’ newly acquired members of their pitching staff.

Green is likely to join the Blue Jays for their spring training in Dunedin in mid-February, with the team’s first contest coming of the spring on February 25 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Meanwhile, Opening Day is set for March 30, as Toronto is set to take on the Cardinals on the road in St. Louis.