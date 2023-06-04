Blue Jays' Schneider explains heated ejection over awful umpire call

The Toronto Blue Jays found themselves in a familiar spot on Saturday: tied in the ninth inning, and needing a big play from Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Evened 1-1 against the New York Mets at Citi Field, Guerrero came through with an RBI double to help propel Toronto to a 2-1 road win.

“He’s one of the best players in the game, and I think that at-bat can kind of get him rolling a little bit,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider told reporters post-game. “It’s a big spot and he came through.”

But in the moments leading up to Guerrero’s clutch hit, Schneider was ejected from the game for arguing a called strike on the first pitch of the at-bat.

Emphatically rising from the dugout to call out home plate umpire Charlie Ramos, Schneider had an expletive or two caught by the Sportsnet and SNY broadcasts while expressing his voice loudly.

Here's the pitch that ended John Schneider's day early. Woof. pic.twitter.com/BIpxhAvydH — John Metzler (@bluejaysbeat) June 3, 2023

“I let my opinion be heard… I probably wasn’t the only one sharing that opinion today,” Schneider added.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider has been ejected for arguing a strike call on Vladdy. Thoughts on the call? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/IaLCObgH96 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 3, 2023

Schneider did seem to find a bit of comedy in the whole situation, laughing about the fact he couldn’t watch the rest of the game live.

“The delayed feed in the clubhouse sucks, it’s way easier in the dugout,” Schneider joked.

Guerrero Jr. is batting .261 with 29 hits, three home runs, 21 RBIs and seven runs scored in 28 games since May 1, far from an awful statline but a touch below his usually monstrous pace.

“He’s been grinding,” Schneider added. “There’s been some really good swings just some hard hit balls… I’m just happy for Vlad. I’m happy that he was the guy today to come through.”