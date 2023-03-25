Blue Jays close to Opening Day roster with latest round of cuts

The Toronto Blue Jays are one step closer to their opening-day roster.

The Blue Jays assigned 10 players to minor league spring training on Saturday. All remain eligible to play in Grapefruit League action as needed.

Among the reassigned are right-handed pitchers Luke Bard, Junior Fernandez, Bowden Francis, and Matt Peacock, and catchers Stevie Berman and Rob Brantly. Pitchers Thomas Hatch, Nate Pearson, Zach Thompson, and Trent Thornton were also optioned.

Pitcher Jay Jackson has been granted his release and is now a free agent.

Toronto has 31 players remaining in Major League camp, including 16 pitchers, two catchers, nine infielders, and four outfielders.

The Blue Jays season starts on Thursday, March 30 at the St. Louis Cardinals, with Alek Manoah named the opening-day starter. Toronto will debut at home on April 11 against the Detroit Tigers in the newly renovated Rogers Centre.