Blue Jays' Romano picks up last-minute All-Star Game nod

Adam Laskaris
Jul 9 2023, 4:38 pm
Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Blue Jays star closer Jordan Romano is heading to the MLB All-Star Game after all.

On Sunday, it was announced that Romano was announced as a replacement for Houston Astros pitcher Framber Valdez.

Romano is 4-4 with an ERA of 2.95, 47 strikeouts and 25 saves in 38 appearances for the Blue Jays this season.

He’ll be joining teammates Bo Bichette,  Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Whit Merrifield at the event. Toronto pitcher Kevin Gausman was also selected, but opted to spend the few days off with his family instead.

More to come…

