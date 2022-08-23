If you’re in the market for a new Toronto Blue Jays jacket, well, head on down to the ballpark on Saturday.

The Blue Jays are giving away a retro jacket as part of the 1992 World Series celebration this weekend to the first 15,000 fans.

You might also like: All the Blue Jays fan giveaways available at Rogers Centre this year

Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels will feature a special pre-game ceremony honouring the 1992 team, as well as giveaways and highlights interspersed throughout the day.

More than 15 members of the 1992 World Series team are expected to be in attendance, including Pat Borders, Joe Carter, Dave Stieb, Todd Stottlemyre, Mike Timlin, Duane Ward, Devon White, Dave Winfield, Cito Gaston, Paul Beeston, and Gord Ash.

The pregame ceremony is set to begin at 2:30 pm ET for a first pitch of 3:07 pm. For those fans not in attendance, it will also be broadcast on Sportsnet.

Tickets are sold out via Ticketmaster, though can be purchased via secondary sites such as Seatgeek and Stubhub.

“Blue Jays fans are truly the best in the game, so this is a special opportunity to return to Toronto and celebrate a historic moment, not only in baseball, but for all of Canada,” said Cito Gaston, manager of the 1992 Toronto Blue Jays. “During the 1992 World Series, the team could feel the support from the fans, and their energy propelled us to the championship. I look forward to seeing so many of them at the ballpark this weekend.”

And for fans looking for a current star to watch, well, arguably baseball’s best player will be suiting up for Los Angels, with two-way maestro Shohei Ohtani taking the mound for the Angels.