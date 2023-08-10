Toronto bar offering free beer and hot dogs during Blue Jays game this weekend

Toronto Blue Jays legend Jose Bautista is set to be honoured this coming Saturday for his legendary career with the team.

Prior to Saturday’s game against the Chicago Cubs, Bautista will see his name added to the Blue Jays Level of Excellence, becoming the 11th member of the team to do so.

For those fans not lucky enough to snag a ticket to the event, there’s another opportunity just a few blocks away from the Rogers Centre, and there’s even a good chance you’ll get some good eats and brews while doing so.

RendezViews, the massive outdoor patio located at 229 Richmond Street W in downtown Toronto, is hosting a watch party for the event in conjunction with Miller Lite.

Fans attending the event, which takes place from 1 to 4 pm this Saturday, offers those in attendance the chance to get both one free Miller Lite drink as well as a free footlong hotdog (with vegetarian options also available).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RendezViews (@rendezviewsto)

Reservations for the event can be placed at the following link through RendezViews’ official booking platform.

Blue Jays ceremony info

Bautista’s pregame ceremony kicks off on Sportsnet at 2:30 pm ET, ahead of an anticipated 3:07 first pitch.

“I am deeply humbled and excited to join the Blue Jays Level of Excellence and be recognized among the distinguished names that circle Rogers Centre,” Bautista said back in March when the team announced he’d be receiving the honour. “Canada holds a special place in my heart and will always be home for my family and me, and we can’t wait to celebrate this honour with my beloved Blue Jays fans – the best fans in baseball!”