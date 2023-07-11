Someone is documenting every Blue Jays player’s Starbucks order

There is no better way to get to know a person than over a cup of coffee, and one intrepid Toronto Blue Jays fan is applying that to pro athletes, on a mission to ask every single player on the team what they order at Starbucks.

Blue Jays superfan Maddie Cholette has a growing social media following, known for her personal interactions with ball players and commentary on the team.

For her latest venture, she’s getting to know Jays players through their Starbucks orders, and has already identified the caffeination preferences of several Blue Jays.

Cholette tells blogTO she chose the international coffee chain over something more local, like, say, Tim Hortons, “because it’s a place where you can really customize your drink the most as opposed to other coffee places, so you can get a clear idea of how people like their drinks and what specifically they like!”

“Knowing someone’s coffee order gives you a little bit of insight into who they are and makes them relatable! I love bonding with my friends over our coffee orders, and I’ve always wondered what my favourite players like, because it would be so cool to know!”

blue jays players go-to starbucks orders, a thread: this is confirmed info from asking them & i’ll add to it — maddie (@maddiecholette) July 9, 2023

She explains that she moved from wondering what players drink at Starbucks to actively asking them, “because I feel like it makes them relatable to us fans, and it’s something different than the same questions they’re always asked.”

jordan romano:

– black cold brew

“nothing fancy” in his words — maddie (@maddiecholette) July 9, 2023

Cholette notes that such a simple question can lead to fun conversations, such as one shared with Jays’ pitcher Erik Swanson, who made a point of stressing his displeasure with Starbucks’ polarizing Oleato drink served stateside.

erik swanson

– black cold brew

– sometimes with sweet cream cold foam on top

– really doesn’t like the new oleato cold foam/brew — maddie (@maddiecholette) July 9, 2023

As to how she gets access to players, Cholette says that it’s really not too difficult, explaining that she typically just meets players at games during practice standing in the seats with other fans, or when sitting near the bullpen in-game.

So far, Cholette has recorded the Starbucks preferences of Erik Swanson, Jordan Romano, Tim Mayza (all three preferring black cold brew), Cavan Biggio (latte with oat milk), and Jose Berrios (latte with almond milk), because I guess pro athletes don’t consume dairy anymore.

It’s a large roster, but she has high hopes for logging the coffee preferences of the whole team in due time, saying, “I’m gonna try to meet more of them at Rogers Centre in the second half of the season.”

Of course, someone made sure to ask Cholette her go-to Starbucks order before we even had the chance.

iced toasted vanilla oat shaken espresso or iced matcha latte — maddie (@maddiecholette) July 9, 2023

“It honestly got all of us fans talking about our orders after,” closed Cholette.