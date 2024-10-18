Since joining the Toronto Blue Jays in 2022 on a five-year deal, things haven’t quite gone the way Kevin Gausman might have wanted for the team.

Though he’s had his fair share of individual success as one of baseball’s best pitchers over that stretch, Toronto is still searching for its first playoff win since 2016.

Gausman joined the Deep Left Field Podcast with the Toronto Star’s Mike Wilner to discuss a number of topics, including his desire to win a World Series in Toronto.

“That’s my ultimate goal. All I care about now is getting a ring. I would trade me having a 6.00 ERA right now if I knew we were going to win the World Series next year. Some people might think that’s ridiculous for [me] to say, but that’s how I truly feel. That’s how much I want a ring. I think about that constantly,” Gausman said.

Gausman made his MLB debut in 2013 and has played for five different franchises during his time in the big leagues. However, he’s had just three playoff starts in that time span and has only won one playoff series.

“I remember watching the Blue Jays literally take over home plate and (Rogers Centre) going crazy for 30 minutes,” Gausman said. “Just being in the dugout and the ceiling was literally rattling. In the [visitors’] clubhouse, same thing. The old clubhouse, rattling for 30 minutes. People didn’t leave. It was really cool and now I want to see that here. I’ve seen what it looks like to win a post-season game here, the excitement that that was. As heartbreaking as it was for me, it was like, man, those guys over there, that’s so cool.”

For now, Gausman is having a long offseason of reflection and training before spring training starts next February.