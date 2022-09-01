Blue Jays fans have eaten an obscene number of $1 hot dogs this year

Toronto baseball fans sure love their Blue Jays, but maybe not as much as they like their hot dogs.

Per the Blue Jays (and via Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi), Toronto fans have consumed a total of 342,057 hot dogs on $1 dog nights this season, which are offered at every Tuesday home game.

This week, Rogers Centre attendees hit a new high in wieners consumed, downing 45,642 during Toronto’s 5-3 win over the visiting Chicago Cubs.

Blue Jays fans ate a season-high 45,642 hot dogs last night. The next Loonie dog day is during the Sept. 13 day/night doubleheader versus the Rays, shot at 100k daily total if people really hate their insides. pic.twitter.com/2GVeq7dA8Q — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) August 31, 2022

That’s an average of 1.19 dogs per fan in attendance at the dome, though obviously, we’d have a better picture if we knew how many fans were opting out of the promotion. Still, it’s a collection of dogs that would likely even make Joey Chestnut proud, just as long as you don’t think too hard about what’s actually inside a hot dog.

The season-high of dogs per person was achieved on the first day of the promotion this year, where Jays fans consumed 1.37 each in a 6-5 win over the Boston Red Sox.

As mentioned by Davidi, the next loonie dog day could be taking the single-day record to new heights, with the Jays playing in a day-night doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays. Tickets start at $16 for the first game of the day or about the price of 16 hot dogs.