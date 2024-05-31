Blue Jays' Manoah expected to be out long-term with injury: report

The nightmare season for Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah seems to be having a sequel.

On Wednesday night in Chicago, Manoah exited the game just 24 pitches into the contest, leaving in the bottom of the second inning with the score tied 0-0.

Manoah went for an MRI following the incident on his throwing elbow, but it appears he’s not done figuring out the issue yet.

According to TSN’s Scott Mitchell, Manoah is going for a second opinion, with the expectation that he’ll be out long-term.

Per sources, Alek Manoah is going for a second opinion on his right elbow.

I’m told the expectation at this point is that he’s likely going to miss an extended period of time.#BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) May 31, 2024

“I feel… it sucks,” Manoah said, via MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson. “I have my faith in God. I’ve dealt with a lot of sh*t this past year to get back to this point. This game is tough.”

It’s unclear at this time the exact nature of the injury or a timeline for his return.

The Blue Jays’ first-round draft pick back in 2019, the West Virginia product has had quite the roller coaster over his first four years in the major leagues.

Manoah is 1-2 with an ERA of 3.70 and 26 strikeouts in five starts this season.

The 26-year-old had a 3-9 record with an ERA of 5.87 in 19 appearances last season, pitching just 87.1 innings for the Blue Jays in 2023.

Expected to be one of the aces of the team’s rotation after finishing third in Cy Young voting in 2022, Manoah never quite found his footing and wound up bouncing up and down between the MLB and minor leagues for much of the year.

The Jays return to action Friday night when they host the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is set for 7:07 pm ET.