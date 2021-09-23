Blue Jays looking to increase capacity at Rogers Centre

The Toronto Blue Jays are attempting to increase capacity for their upcoming homestand at the Rogers Centre as they head down the stretch of the American League Wild Card Race.

With six games remaining in their home schedule, the Jays have made additional tickets for purchase in the 500 level infield, pending government approval.

If the expanded capacity does not get approved, the Blue Jays say that “impacted ticket purchasers will be directly notified of their ticket cancellation and issued a refund via their original method of payment.

Additionally, the Jays are now requiring all fans 12 and older to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, eliminating the option for fans to provide proof of a negative test if they are partially or fully unvaccinated.

“The Blue Jays are in the final days of a heated postseason Wild Card race and need fan support more than ever to create the home field advantage that our fans and team deserve down the stretch,” said the team in a statement.

They added that the club has been working closely with the province on increasing ballpark capacity safely in line with all public health protocols.

“To prepare, we are making additional tickets available for our final six home games. In the event that government regulations do not allow for us to expand Rogers Centre capacity beyond 15,000 fans, impacted ticket purchasers will be directly notified of their ticket cancellation and issued a refund via their original method of payment,” they said.

The statement continues by saying that the team is are adhering to all public health guidelines and in addition, “are requiring proof of full COVID-19 vaccination for all fans aged 12 and older entering Rogers Centre.”

“A negative COVID-19 test will no longer be accepted except for individuals with a doctor’s note indicating they cannot receive the vaccine due to medical exemptions (full protocols are available at bluejays.com/healthandsafety).”