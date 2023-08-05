Blue Jays' Jay Jackson says son is healthy and off I.V. after being born 15 weeks early

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jay Jackson has plenty of reasons to smile right now.

Nearly a month ago, Jackson sent out a tweet that he and his fiancé welcomed a baby boy, JR Bautista, to the world. It was a surprise for the couple, as it came 15 weeks earlier than expected.

“My fiancé and I would like to gladly announce that our son JR Bautista Jackson was born yesterday at 12:56 am MST (2:56 am EST),” Jackson tweeted at the time. “Baby boy decided to make an entrance into this world 14-15 weeks early but is currently stable in the NICU. I want to thank the staff at Ogden Regional Medical Center for being amazing and helping make sure my family is safe throughout this whole process. A lot of praise for them and happy to say baby boy and mom are safe.”

It had been a while since fans had heard an update on the status of Jackson’s son, but it appears all is well. The 35-year-old spoke with Hazel Mae and said that his son is now off his I.V. in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and weighs two pounds.

Jay has plenty of reason to smile. His son, JR is off his I.V. in NICU and weighing in at 2 pounds now. He told me he appreciates everyone’s love and well wishes and continues to welcome your prayers.. “always”#BlueJays https://t.co/pWYQzdjYQ6 — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) August 5, 2023

Mae also said that Jackson appreciates all the love and well wishes he and his fiancé have received from fans and that they continue to welcome their prayers.

Jackson had recently been placed on the family medical emergency list by the Blue Jays but was re-activated yesterday. The relief pitcher has appeared in 17 innings this season, recording eight strikeouts and a sparkling 0.53 ERA.