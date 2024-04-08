If you haven’t snagged seats for the Toronto Blue Jays home opener yet, you probably won’t need to break the bank to do so.

Though tonight’s game between the Blue Jays and longtime rivals in the Seattle Mariners will likely be classified as an official sellout, the secondary market isn’t exactly popping off right now.

The get-in price at Stubhub was just $20 CAD at press time, with plenty of seats available for under $30 each, including fees after the transaction.

The tickets also come with a couple of freebies. All fans in attendance will receive a Blue Jays-themed rally towel giveaway on their way into the Rogers Centre and a Blue Jays 2024 regular season magnet schedule on their way out.

With a 7:07 pm first pitch and the weather expected to be at around 7 degrees Celsius at game time, the Rogers Centre roof will be closed for tonight’s game.

Toronto has struggled a little bit to start the season, going 4-6 in their first ten games. After opening the year with three series on the road against the Tampa Bay Rays, Houston Astros, and New York Yankees, the Jays currently sit in last place in an ultra-competitive American League East Division.

On Sunday, Toronto fell 8-3 to the Yankees, losing a three-game set in the Bronx after picking up a series-opening win last Friday.

José Berríos will take the mound for the home squad on Monday, while Luis Castillo will be on the bump for the Mariners. Berríos has made two starts this season for Toronto, putting up a 1-0 record in 12 innings pitched while racking up eight strikeouts and putting up an ERA of 2.25. Meanwhile, Castillo is 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA and 12 strikeouts to begin the year for the Mariners.

For those not able to make the trip down to the stadium, Sportsnet will be broadcasting the game on both television and radio.