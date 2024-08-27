Guerrero shares Instagram post urging Blue Jays to extend contract

If Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was hoping to hide his love for the Toronto Blue Jays organization, he’s not doing a very good job of it.

As per a post on the Jays’ Instagram account, a fan in attendance at Fenway Park on Monday made a trade with the star slugger — giving up a white-and-blue Toronto Maple Leafs hat in exchange for a signed baseball.

As pointed out by @splitteraces on X, Guerrero shared the post to his Instagram story with the caption from a fan saying “Give this guy an extension already. He bleeds Toronto.”

“Man, I don’t want to leave. I want to stay here all my life. But this is business,” Guerrero Jr. said back in July, as per TSN’s Scott Mitchell.

Guerrero Jr. — who has long been viewed as the face of the franchise — was unable to come to terms on a long-term deal with Toronto this offseason, and had to have his contract decided via third-party arbitration. He’s currently on a one-year deal and will be arbitration-eligible once again in 2025 before having the possibility to hit unrestricted free agency next year.

But if Guerrero gets his way, it seems like Toronto remains his preferred destination to stay for the longevity of his career.

After getting off to a bit of a rocky start to the 2024 campaign, the Blue Jays star has very much looked like the player who finished second in American League MVP voting back in 2021. Guerrero Jr. is hitting .321 with 162 hits, 27 homers, 87 RBIs and 81 runs scored in 131 games for the Blue Jays this season.

While contracts don’t exactly get signed on social media, Toronto fans can probably take some pleasure in knowing that Guerrero strongly desires to call their city home for the foreseeable future.