Blue Jays star Guerrero Jr. links up with Kevin Durant in Phoenix

Toronto Blue Jays fans might not have an answer on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s arbitration case, but they do at least have an idea of where he’s hanging out these days.

On Tuesday night, just hours after reportedly doing his arbitration hearing, Guerrero Jr. linked up with Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant for a little photo op at the Footprint Center.

Game recognize game 🤩 KD 🤝 Vlad Jr. pic.twitter.com/V57h83IpNO — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) February 7, 2024

The pair swapped jerseys, with Guerrero Jr. writing a lengthy note for the 14-time NBA All-Star.

It’s hard to make out exactly what Guerrero Jr. said, but it looks to be something along the lines of “Easymoneysniper (Durant’s Instagram handle), you are one of the reasons why I watch the game. Thank you for teaching the next generation how to be!”

Durant opted for a simpler message on his jersey, writing “Vlad! Legend! Keep balling.”

And Guerrero Jr. got to watch a pretty good game, with the Suns topping the Milwaukee Bucks by a 114-106 score, with Durant dropping 28 points on the night along with 10 rebounds.

Guerrero Jr. had a batting average of .264 with 159 hits, 26 homers, 94 RBIs and 78 runs scored in 156 games for the Blue Jays in 2023, while putting up an OPS mark of .788. Meanwhile, Durant is still putting up Hall-of-Fame-level numbers at age 34, as he has averaged 28.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists in 44 games this season.

Spring training opens for the Blue Jays later this month, with Toronto playing their first game on February 24.