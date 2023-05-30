Pierre Dorion says Blue Jays GM once chirped him over Sens' infamous Uber ride

Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion might be a massive Toronto Blue Jays fan, but even his position of power hasn’t stopped him from a little ribbing from a fellow front office member.

Dorion told the Cam & Strick Podcast a story about a meeting between himself and Jays general manager Ross Atkins, where the latter brought up an infamous moment in Senators history — the team’s 2018 video that surfaced of a group of Ottawa players openly mocking the team’s lack of structure and accountability in a discreetly recorded Uber ride.

Matt Duchene, Chris Wideman, Thomas Chabot, and Chris Tierney were the four key players in a high-profile story where the players particularly picked on Senators assistant coach Martin Raymond for his lack of structure in the team’s special teams meetings.

“I’m a big baseball fan. Like I watch Blue Jays in the summer. I play golf with my Blue Jay hat on,” Dorion told the podcast of a time he was at a Blue Jays game against the Rays in Tampa and noticed Atkins in a box suite. “I go introduce myself, ‘Hey, I’m Pierre Dorion, I’m the GM of the Ottawa Senators, just a big Blue Jays fan. Good luck this year. Don’t want to bug you, just wanted to say hi.'”

But Dorion wasn’t exactly anticipating the next words out of Atkins’ mouth when he was just looking to say hello.

“Oh, you’re the team with the Uber.” Self-appointed massive baseball fan Pierre Dorion describes a hilarious first meeting with #BlueJays GM Ross Atkins: https://t.co/Yr8vPaSGCE pic.twitter.com/5NMGEVEQHX — Adam Laskaris (@adam_la2karis) May 30, 2023

“And he turns to me and goes… ‘Oh, you’re the team with the Uber,'” Dorion laughed. “We didn’t talk about it… we got engaged in a very short conversation. It was maybe two minutes… it’s funny how sometimes, the GM of the Blue Jays, which you’re not even sure if he knows who the Leafs are, knows the team that we were caught with the Uber… it’s a lesson to a lot of pro athletes [to be careful what you say].”

The full interview with Dorion is available here.