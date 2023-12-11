Not again: There's already a new Blue Jays free agency rumour stirring up social media

If you weren’t already tired from a few days of chasing around loose social media rumours to see if a star player is signing for the Toronto Blue Jays, we’ve got some good news for you.

Fresh off the disappointment of losing out on the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Jays fans are allowing themselves a glimmer of hope that they’ll be landing star outfielder Cody Bellinger, based on a post from his fiancée, Chase Carter.

On Sunday, Carter posted a photo of the CN Tower on her Instagram to nearly 400,000 followers, followed up with a picture of her at a sushi restaurant.

Cody Bellinger’s girlfriend’s IG story in Toronto. Was she invited to the 50+ person sushi reservation? 😭 pic.twitter.com/UtRcibWDkn — Jordan Cicchelli 🤍 (@jordancicchelli) December 11, 2023

The posts led many to connect the dots between Bellinger’s free agency and a possible contract with the Blue Jays, who are in line for a new outfielder after the expected departure of Kevin Kiermaier.

But mostly, fans couldn’t believe there was already another round of social media sleuthing barely 24 hours after Ohtani announced he was heading to the Dodgers.

NOPE. NO. WE ARE NOT DOING THIS AGAIN. https://t.co/i0f4THdFxg — Jesse Puljujarvi Enjoyer 🇺🇦 (@m_lucchin13) December 11, 2023

Hell yeah I’m ready to have my heart sliced into fine little pieces with Cody Bellinger now https://t.co/gAMRIp5vjS — Pierce (@PierceWSteph) December 11, 2023

I don’t know how much more of this I can do https://t.co/ELvGR0G5V2 — Avery Chenier (@AveryChenier) December 11, 2023

Of course, Carter could be in Toronto for plenty of reasons — especially for her own career, as she’s a model with IMG and WME. Presumably told by someone that her stories were fuelling speculation, they have since been taken down.

Bellinger, the 2019 NL MVP, has had quite an up-and-down career over his seven seasons in the majors. One of the most dynamic players in the league in his first few seasons, Bellinger fell off in his final three years with the Dodgers, and ultimately signed just a one-year deal with the Chicago Cubs last offseason.

It paid off well: Bellinger had a .307 batting average with 153 hits, 26 home runs, 97 RBIs and 95 runs scored in 130 games in 2023 with the Cubs, where he won the Comeback Player of the Year award and his second Silver Slugger award.

In any case, we should get some clarity in the coming days if there’s any interest from the Blue Jays in Bellinger.