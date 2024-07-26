Could Toronto Blue Jays fans actually get to see Kevin Kiermaier sing the national anthem at Rogers Centre before the season comes to a close?

With how poorly the 2024 season has gone, having something like this happen would at least help ease the frustration of the fan base.

This discussion was first had late in the 2023 season, where Kiermaier revealed he would be open to singing the national anthem before a game. Fans at the time loved the idea, and were reminded of it today when Lindsay Dunn of CityNews Toronto released a video of her and the Blue Jays centre fielder singing together in her car.

🚨IT HAPPENED 🚨 coming to a screen near you. Kevin Kiermaier let me drive him to the ballpark and he sang. #bluejays https://t.co/0I0ykIxEzc pic.twitter.com/vPPwKI4Dsq — Lindsay Dunn (@LindsayDunnTV) July 26, 2024

“I said I wanted to sing O Canada for Canada Day,” Kiermaier told Dunn last September. “The Blue Jays wanted me to audition for it, and I said ‘No, offer’s off the table, I’m not auditioning.’ I would’ve killed it, but that’s going to have to come at a later date.”

Well, after a quick snippet of this new video was posted on X by Dunn, Blue Jays fans are hoping that the later date Kiermaier referred to can be in the very near future.

If the Jays are going to allow Kiermaier to sing the anthem, it may need to happen at some point during their current three-game homestand versus the Texas Rangers. This series marks the last time that the Jays will play at Rogers Centre prior to the July 30 deadline, and while Kiermaier isn’t a guarantee to be moved, there has been some speculation surrounding him.