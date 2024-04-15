Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Hagen Danner is dealing with a case of mistaken identity.

The 25-year-old replied to an X post featuring a Topps trading card bearing his name on Sunday, claiming that the Blue Jays player featured on the card is not actually him.

On top of that, Danner revealed that he had already warned the manufacturer of the error before the cards were released.

“Definitely not even close to being me. What do we got, Topps??” Danner wrote, tagging the company in an X post of his own. “Told you guys it wasn’t me and still released.”

Definitely not even close to being me. What do we got @Topps?? Told you guys it wasn’t me and still released😂😂 https://t.co/XI779gsK6u — HagyD™ (@HagenDanner) April 15, 2024

Adding to the absurdity of the situation, fellow MLB player Bradin Hagens joined in on the thread, claiming that he is the one who appears on Danner’s Topps card and that the photo was taken over a decade ago.

Oddly enough, Hagens has never been a member of the Blue Jays organization, meaning the photo was edited.

“This is definitely me from my time in double AA Mobile back in either 2013 or 2014,” Hagens wrote in response to the California native’s post.

That actually is you hahahahah — HagyD™ (@HagenDanner) April 15, 2024

With both players having similar names and long hair, one could see how a mixup may have occurred.

Still, that didn’t stop baseball fans from making jokes at Topps’ expense.

They really said “long hair, beard, gotta be Danner” — 614Buckeyes (@SucksSteve) April 15, 2024

One user asked if Danner would sign “not me” if asked to autograph the faulty card.

If I send you one, will you sign it “not me?” — 847 different Ohtani’s (@ejbailey54) April 15, 2024

Someone even tried to make Danner, who made his MLB debut with Toronto in 2023, feel better by offering a personal relatable anecdote.

You’ll have other cards. My high school mixed up me and another student in our yearbook 😩 #truestory — Tony Shrek (@shrek_13) April 15, 2024

Another pointed out a similar error that saw Topps incorrectly identify former MLB pitcher Al Leiter for Yankees farmhand Steve George back in 1988.

It ain’t the first time! pic.twitter.com/mRpuqeeUyQ — The Bat Collector (@CollectBats) April 15, 2024