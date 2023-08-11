How to watch today's untelevised Blue Jays-Cubs game

The Toronto Blue Jays are in the midst of a postseason push.

But if you turn on your cable set to check out how the team is doing for tonight’s game, you won’t be able to find it in your guide.

Friday’s Blue Jays game against the Chicago Cubs — the first of the series — is not being broadcast on its usual place of Sportsnet but is one of a select few games this season on the streaming service Apple TV+ as part of its weekly Friday Night Baseball broadcasts that have taken place over the last two seasons.

First pitch is set for 7:07 pm ET, with Chicago’s Javier Assad set to take the mound against Toronto’s Jose Berrios.

How to access Blue Jays games on Apple TV+

The Apple TV app can be found on smartphones and tablets, most smart TVs, the Apple TV box, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Google Chromecast, the last two generations of Xbox and PlayStation consoles, as well as on web browsers. For more help setting up the Apple TV app, check out the full list of available devices, or check out the user guide.

After navigating to the Apple TV app, the Friday Night baseball page should be available on the first screen. Any game can either be added to your “up next” feature or simply clicked on once you’d like to start watching.

Apple TV+ is available for C$8.99 per month, and new and returning Apple TV+ subscribers can access a two-month free trial of Apple TV+ at this link.